National Green Tribunal summons Chandigarh Chief Secretary in Bulk Market case

The National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench has directed the Chief Secretary, Chandigarh, to appear virtually before the Tribunal on the next date of hearing, in a case concerning the proposed Bulk Market Project at Sector 56 here.

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The direction came after counsel for the applicant informed the Tribunal that Respondent No. 1 had refused to accept the notice and was a contesting party. The order was passed on May 20 by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, while hearing original application, filed by Dr Rajinder K. Singla against the UT of Chandigarh and others.

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According to Dr Singla, a whistleblower and RTI activist who is the applicant in the case, the project falls within the ambit of Item 8(a)/8(b) of the EIA Notification, 2006, making prior Environmental Clearance mandatory. He has alleged that the project, spread over approximately 44 acres and comprising 191 one-kanal commercial plots and 48 booth sites, was undertaken without obtaining Environmental Clearance, Consent to Establish or Consent to Operate.

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Dr Singla has further alleged that around 332 trees were felled during preparatory activities for the project, and that no Environmental Impact Assessment, public consultation or statutory environmental appraisal was carried out before the project commenced.

He has sought a Tribunal examination of the alleged violations, a comprehensive environmental assessment, ecological restoration, and imposition of environmental compensation under the Polluter Pays Principle, besides compliance with the precautionary principle, sustainable development and the public trust doctrine.

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Dr Singla said the environmental questions were first raised by him through an RTI application dated September 9, 2025, seeking details of environmental approvals and tree felling connected to the project, and that the information sought was not furnished within the statutory period, prompting him to move the Tribunal.

As per the Tribunal’s order, the applicant was permitted to implead the Secretary, Forest Department, as a respondent by amending the cause title. The Bench also recorded the submission of counsel for Respondents No. 2 and 4 that, with the tenure of Respondent No. 4 having ended, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Respondent No. 3, was responsible for granting Environmental Clearance. MoEF&CC was not represented despite service of notice, and the applicant was directed to forward the order to it. Counsel for Respondents No. 2 and 4 was granted four weeks to file a reply.

Dr Singla said his approach to the Tribunal was not intended to obstruct development, but to ensure it proceeded in accordance with environmental laws.

The matter is listed for further hearing on August 31.