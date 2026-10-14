National Institute of Ayurveda in Panchkula to start 14 PG courses with 70 seats from 2026-27 session

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula, is set to expand its academic footprint with the introduction of postgraduate education aimed at training specialist Ayurveda doctors and strengthening research and innovation.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued a Letter of Permission to the institute to start 14 postgraduate courses with a total of 70 seats from the 2026-27 academic session.

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Five seats have been sanctioned in each discipline.

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The PG programmes will cover Ayurveda Samhita, Siddhanta and Sanskrit; Rachana Sharir; Kriya Sharir; Dravyaguna Vigyan; Rasashastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana; Roga Nidana and Vikriti Vigyan; Agad Tantra and Vidhi Vaidyaka; Swasthavritta and Yoga; Kaumarbhritya (Bal Roga); Kayachikitsa; Panchakarma; Prasuti Tantra and Stri Roga; Shalya Tantra; and Shalakya Tantra.

Of the five seats in Shalakya Tantra, three will be devoted to the treatment of ear, nose and oral diseases, while two will be for ophthalmology.

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The institute currently offers 100 seats in the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme. Its first undergraduate batch was admitted in 2024-25, followed by the second batch in 2025-26. Counselling for admissions to the 2026-27 batch is under way, with two rounds completed.

Dean Professor Gulab Chand Pamnani said the postgraduate programmes would broaden opportunities for specialised Ayurveda education at the institute.

Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Sanjeev Sharma said the new courses would give fresh impetus to higher education in Ayurveda besides helping train specialist practitioners across different disciplines.

He said the institute aimed to provide quality academic training and practical exposure to enable students to deliver better healthcare services. The PG programmes, he added, would also encourage students and faculty to undertake research and scientific studies.

Dean-in-Charge Professor Satish Gandharva said NIA Panchkula was emerging as a centre for Ayurveda education, healthcare and research in North India. The introduction of postgraduate courses would further strengthen specialised education and Ayurvedic healthcare, he said.