National Lok Adalat: 4 couples reunited, 11,639 cases disposed of in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 9

Four couples were reunited during the National Lok Adalat held here today. Besides, 11,639 cases were settled for by virtue of compromise and awards of Rs 58.72 crore were passed by 18 Benches.

The Lok Adalat was held under guidance of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also Executive Chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, and Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the High Court, also Administrative Judge, Sessions Division, Mohali, and under the leadership of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali.

A total of 17,089 cases were taken up during the day. Eighteen Benches were constituted at the district headquarters, which were presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Avtar Singh.

Four couples, who were living separately and litigating against each other, were reunited. The counselling sessions for their settlement were organised and they finally agreed to live together by resolving their disputes and differences. They were felicitated with a sapling each and were motivated to grow the plant and maintain good relationship.

A complaint instituted in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in 2010 was disposed of by way of settlement in the National Lok Adalat. It was the oldest in the forum.

