National Lok Adalat: 5,370 cases settled in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 9

A National Lok Adalat was organised in Panchkula district today.

For the speedy disposal of cases, seven Benches were set up in the District Courts and one Bench was set up in the subdivisional court in Kalka.

A help desk was also set up in front of the Litigation Hall on the District Court premises to assist people.

CJM-cum-District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Rajesh Kumar Yadav said a total of 5,798 cases of all categories were taken up in the Panchkula District Court in a day, and 5,370 of these were disposed of with a total settlement of over Rs 6 crore.

