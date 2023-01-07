National Lok Adalat in Mohali on February 11

Mohali, January 6
A National Lok Adalat will be held here on February 11. All civil and criminal compoundable cases will be taken up in the Lok Adalat.
This was decided in the quarterly meeting of the District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, held under the chairmanship of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Mohali.
The meeting was attended by Avtar Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Inderpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Amandeep Singh, Superintendent of Police (D), Baljinder Singh, Secretary, DLSA, Harpreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Satnam Singh, District Attorney, Dalbir Kaur, APRO, Parminder Singh Toor, president, Bar Association, and SK Sinha, Member, District Legal Services Authority.
Works done by the DLSA, Mohali, during the previous quarter were assessed in the meeting. Harpal Singh, District Sessions Judge, said legal services were provided to 181 legal aid seekers during the last quarter. As many as 364 cases were referred to the mediation centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...