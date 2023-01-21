National Lok Adalat on February 11

Panchkula, January 20
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will organise this year’s first national Lok Adalat at the District Court on February 11.
Divulging details, Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said cases pertaining to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, MACT, labour and employment disputes, electricity and water bills, maintenance, criminal compoundable offences and other civil disputes, land acquisition and services matters besides revenue and other civil cases such as rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits, etc, would be settled at the Lok Adalat.
