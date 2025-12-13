National Lok Adalat settles over 21,500 cases in Chandigarh courts

“Money doesn’t matter, jewellery doesn’t matter, peace of mind only matters,” Justice Deepak Sibal told litigants on Saturday as National Lok Adalat at the court complex in Chandigarh disposed of more than 21,500 cases in a single day, settling disputes involving an amount of over Rs 35.86 crore across multiple forums. A notable outcome of the day was also the reunion of seven matrimonial couples following Justice Sibal’s interaction.

National Lok Adalat, held at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, recorded disposal of over 21,526 cases by benches of serving judicial officers, covering pending cases, pre-litigation matters and traffic challans, with settlements amounting to Rs 35,86,52,763.

In addition, matters before specialised forums saw substantial resolution, including 163 cases before DRT-II, Chandigarh, involving Rs 1,31,44,12,577. As many as 73 cases were resolved before State and District Consumer Commissions involving Rs 1,36,90,319.

The disposed of cases also included 240 pre-litigation cases before Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) involving Rs 34,70,858, as many as 26 labour dispute cases involving Rs 55,000, and 328 revenue mutations by the UT Tehsildar

Justice Sibal – Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of UT State Legal Services Authority personally visited the court complex and oversaw proceedings across the benches. Interacting with litigants, the judge asserted ending long-drawn litigation saved time, money and mental stress, while significantly reducing the burden on the courts.

Lok Adalat also saw resolution of high-value individual disputes. A civil dispute involving Rs 3.52 crore, pending for three years before courts in Chandigarh and Panchkula, was settled for Rs 3.20 crore. In another case, a cheque-bounce matter pending since 2019 involving Rs 53 lakh was settled, with the General Manager of Verka (District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd) present in court to receive the settlement cheque.

Thirteen benches headed by serving judicial officers functioned during Lok Adalat, taking up criminal compoundable cases, matters under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT claims, matrimonial and labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil cases, municipal disputes and traffic challans, all settled with the consent of parties.

National Lok Adalat was organised under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority and conducted under the guidance of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice-cum-Patron-in-Chief of UT State Legal Services Authority.

Officiating District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir, Member Secretary Arun Kumar Aggarwal and District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sunil Kumar credited the success to coordinated efforts of judicial officers, advocates and staff, reiterating that Lok Adalats provide speedy, economical and effective justice rooted in Gandhian principles of conciliation.