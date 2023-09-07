National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

For the speedy disposal of cases pending in courts, a National Lok Adalat will be organised in Panchkula district on September 9 by the National Legal Services Authority and the Haryana State Legal Services Authority.

Litigants can get their cases settled on their own or through their advocates for settlement in the adalat.

This was stated by District Legal Services Authority secretary Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

Yadav said Lok Adalats were proving to be very effective in matters that could be resolved by mutual consent, and the verdict pronounced in a Lok Adalat was as important as the one pronounced in a normal court, adding that no appeal could be filed against the judgment pronounced in the Lok Adalat. Also, cheap and accessible justice was available in a Lok Adalat.

#Panchkula