National meet on AIDS held

Chandigarh, March 11
Over 350 persons participated in the AIDSCON 12, a national conference hosted by the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society (SACS) recently. The event aimed at sharing research, experiences and expertise in reducing the prevalence of HIV in India.
Dr VK Nagpal, Project Director of Chandigarh SACS, reported a decline in HIV trends in India since 2010.
