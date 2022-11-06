National moot court contest: Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge lays emphasis on safe usage of cyber space

Chandigarh, November 5
Rayat College of Law organised the 10th edition of the RCL National Moot Court.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Justice AS Sangwan, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, today. The two-day competition saw huge participation from colleges across the nation.
In his speech, Justice Sangwan laid emphasis on the safe usage of cyber space and spoke about the indispensable role of the IT Act in solving modern-day crimes.
He congratulated Dr Charu Dureja, convener, Moot Court Society, Rayat College of Law, and her student team comprising Stuti Puri, Aryan Dhawan, Mayank Passi, Aayush Garg, Anmolpreet Singh Shiva Narang, Hiya Sharma, Arshnoor Khurana and Priya Kaushik for the wonderful event they had put together. Preliminary rounds of the first day of the competition were judged by Dr Ankur Bansal, Daman Badesha, Fury Jain, Munish Ahuja, Edward Masih and Deepender Singh Walia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...