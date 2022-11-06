National moot court contest: Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge lays emphasis on safe usage of cyber space

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Rayat College of Law organised the 10th edition of the RCL National Moot Court.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Justice AS Sangwan, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, today. The two-day competition saw huge participation from colleges across the nation.

In his speech, Justice Sangwan laid emphasis on the safe usage of cyber space and spoke about the indispensable role of the IT Act in solving modern-day crimes.

He congratulated Dr Charu Dureja, convener, Moot Court Society, Rayat College of Law, and her student team comprising Stuti Puri, Aryan Dhawan, Mayank Passi, Aayush Garg, Anmolpreet Singh Shiva Narang, Hiya Sharma, Arshnoor Khurana and Priya Kaushik for the wonderful event they had put together. Preliminary rounds of the first day of the competition were judged by Dr Ankur Bansal, Daman Badesha, Fury Jain, Munish Ahuja, Edward Masih and Deepender Singh Walia.