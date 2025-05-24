DT
National Open Bridge Championship commences

National Open Bridge Championship commences

Around 200 players from around 40 teams are participating in this championship
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:31 AM May 24, 2025 IST
The three-day 13th Steel Strips Group National Open Bridge Championship being organised by Punjab Bridge Association, commenced today.

Around 200 players from around 40 teams are participating in this championship in two events, pair and team, including national and international level bridge players of the country. The total prize money of the tournament is Rs 8 lakh.

Recognised by the International Olympic Committee, bridge has also been a part of the Asian Games since 2018. The Bridge Federation of India has been operational since 1952. The national championship is a good platform for emerging players.

International bridge player Subhash Gupta said that bridge was a mind game, which also led to intellectual development of a player and this game had made a lot of progress in India. Vishwajeet Khanna welcomed all players and gave his best wishes for the competition and thanked the guests.

