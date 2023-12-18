National roller skating championship: Andhra men win nail-biting inline hockey tie against HP

Chandigarh, December 17
The Andhra Pradesh men’s inline hockey team clinched a thrilling 4-3 win against defending champions Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing 61st National Roller Skating Championship here.
Andhra Pradesh upset the defending champions with a 4-3 verdict. Andhra Pradesh initiated the game with an early lead of 1-0 and stretched it to 2-0 later. However, the seasoned Himachal Pradesh team swiftly retaliated, reducing the lead to 1-2. Himachal skaters struck again and equalised the game.
The second half witnessed Andhra Pradesh taking the lead again with an early goal and later capitalised on chances to extend the lead to 4-2. In a nail-biting league match, Himachal Pradesh narrowed down the margin to 3-4 with a last-minute goal.
Despite commendable efforts and some impressive moves by Himachal skaters, Andhra’s goalkeeper proved formidable, ultimately securing the match in his team’s favour.
In the girls’ junior event, Punjab played a 3-3 draw with Tamil Nadu and Telangana defeated Andhra Pradesh 8-3. In the boys’ junior event, Chandigarh defeated Haryana 5-2 and Uttar Pradesh ousted Maharashtra 10-0. Kerala also logged a 10-0 win over Gujarat.
In the men’s senior event, Chandigarh logged a 4-1 win over Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu 6-2. Telangana stunned Haryana 7-3. In the boys’ senior (inline), Chandigarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir 7-1.
