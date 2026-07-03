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Home / Chandigarh / National school games body picks Chandigarh for softball meet

National school games body picks Chandigarh for softball meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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After a gap of almost eight years, the UT Education Department will host a national event.

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The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) has finalised holding the National Softball Championship for Boys and Girls (under-19) in Chandigarh. The event has been allotted to the UT Education Department.

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The championship will be held in the fourth week of November. Nearly 500 players from states and UTs across the country are expected to participate in the event.

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The UT Education Department had previously hosted national meets for baseball, squash and football. Before the COVID pandemic, the city had been selected to host the SGFI national for hockey, baseball and fencing for both boys and girls categories.

“It is a proud moment for the Administration that the UT Education Department has been chosen for hosting the meet. All arrangements will be made for this national event. The tournament will be organised under the supervision of professionals,” said Nitish Singla, Director School Education, UT Administration.

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In 2009, the department hosted the SGFI nationals for gymnastics, softball, fencing and dodgeball. While gymnastics and softball events were conducted for both boys and girls in under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories, the other two events were conducted for boys and girls in the under-19 category. As many as 2,500 players from different parts of the country had participated in these events.

“A national event in the city will help the department update its infrastructure. Since November offers pleasant weather in Chandigarh, it will be easy to accommodate visiting teams. The department is having experienced faculty, who were part of the organising committees for the previous national events,” said a coach.

Other cities in the region selected to host these national tournament include Ludhiana in Punjab, which will host girls’ basketball (under-17 and under-19), fencing (under-14 boys and girls), handball (under-19 boys), hockey (under-19 boys and girls), karate (under-14 boys and girls and under-19 girls) and netball (under-19 boys and girls) events.

Haryana’s Ambala will host the under-19 girls’ football event, while Rohtak will host the under-19 girls’ cricket event. Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh will host the under-14 girls’ taekwondo event.

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