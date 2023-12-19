National skating championship: City drub Kerala 14-1, in roller hockey semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Chandigarh men’s roller hockey teams reached the semifinals of the ongoing 61st National Skating Championship underway at the Sector 10 skating rink.

The host team recorded a 14-1 win over Kerala. The side gained a 5-0 lead in the first half to dishearten Kerala skaters. Jujhar Singh spearheaded Chandigarh’s victory with a remarkable four-goal contribution, while Gurshan Singh Aujhla and Gaurav Raheja added three goals each to the tally. Gurnoor Singh netted two, while Kartik Sharma and Angadbir Singh added one each to the 14-goal tally. Tibin Baby, meanwhile, pulled off one for Kerala.

In a tightly contested second quarterfinal, Jammu & Kashmir edged past Punjab in a thrilling encounter, securing a 5-3 victory.

In the senior mixed roller hockey event, Haryana triumphed over Telangana 4-2, while in the boys’ junior category, Punjab secured a 4-1 win against Telangana. Jammu & Kashmir outplayed Andhra Pradesh 4-2, and Haryana dominated Maharashtra by logging a 24-0 victory. Uttar Pradesh recorded a 6-1 verdict over Kerala, while Chandigarh emerged victorious against Gujarat with a 6-1 scoreline.

#Hockey #Kerala