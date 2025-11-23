National Unity Day celebrated with grand march at Sec 17

The National Unity Day & Sardar@150 Unity March was held with patriotic fervour today at Tiranga Park, Sector 17, here, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India’s integration.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of citizens, including youth, women, students, various social groups and representatives from 28 states and 8 UTs, symbolising India’s rich diversity and collective identity.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the march. Addressing the gathering, he said Chandigarh stood as a living example of unity in diversity, where people from all regions, cultures and languages lived together with mutual respect and national pride. He highlighted Punjab’s historic contribution and sacrifices in the nation’s freedom struggle, defence services, sports and academics, and also paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice to protect Kashmiri Hindus. He described Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, as a living symbol of that courage and devotion.

The Governor remembered Sardar Patel’s monumental role in uniting 562 princely states and shaping a strong and integrated India, honouring him as the Iron Man of India. He emphasised that the spirit of Bardoli Satyagraha and Patel’s principles of justice, courage, discipline and national integrity continued to inspire the nation and form the foundation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative.

The Governor stressed that national unity was the key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, built upon four pillars — cultural unity, linguistic harmony, inclusive development through poverty elimination and equal opportunity, and connectivity and emotional integration.