Nat’l Lok Adalat: 4,369 cases settled in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

A total of 4,369 cases, out of the total 6,219 taken up, were disposed of at the Lok Adalat organised in Panchkula and the Sub-Divisional Courts, Kalka, today.

Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said 4,369 cases involving the total settlement amount of Rs 68,26,746 were settled. These included cases registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, traffic challans, bank recovery cases, etc.

A total of 10 Benches were constituted for the purpose. These were presided over by Sunil Kumar-II, Additional Sessions Judge, Taranjit Kaur, Principal Judge, Family Court, Hitesh Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nitin Raj, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Iram Hasan, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC), Pallavi Ojha, JMIC, Anjali Narwal, JMIC, Nidhi, JMIC, and Dr Jitender Kumar, JMIC, and CL Kochhar, Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Service).