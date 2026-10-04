Nature walk, tiger talk mark Day 2 of Wildlife Week at Chhatbir Zoocelebrations at

Day 2 of the Wildlife Week celebrations at Chhatbir Zoo focused on wildlife conservation awareness, featuring three different events.

The day began with a nature walk at 6:30 am, organized in collaboration with three groups, inclduing Social-Substance, Natural Biodiversity and TAPAS.

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More than 100 people from these groups gathered at the zoo, and by 8:30 am, all participants assembled at Chhatbir Zoo’s capacity-building centre for an interactive session. Field Director Nalin Yadav spoke about wildlife conservation and the core theme of the wildlife week. Various competitive events, including painting, essay writing, and a quiz, saw the participation of around 200 students from 19 schools.

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Additionally, a keeper’s talk on tigers was held at the tiger complex. There are 10 tiger and tigress at the zoo, namely, Diya, Gouri, Abhay, Aryan, Arjun, Saavi, Gazal, Garima, Gunjan and Jyoti.

Yadav stated that the zoo authorities are making every effort to ensure good facilities and an enriching experience for visitors, adding that the entire zoo team remains on its toes to take the utmost care of the precious wildlife.