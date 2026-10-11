Naura-Mritunjay team opts out of PUTA poll

Claiming to take a ‘break’ from the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) electoral process, the Naura-Mritunjay team, which won the last elections of the association, has decided not to field a panel in the poll slated for October 28.

In a message addressed to Panjab University teachers, the team said the decision followed ‘careful consideration’. However, it reiterated that its commitment to the teaching community would continue beyond elections and positions.

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The team listed achievements of their tenure, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, disbursal of salary arrears, promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), enhancement of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and leave encashment of up to 300 days.

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The team also highlighted pending issues on which it would continue to work. These included pension for all, raising the retirement age to 65 years, promotion to Senior Professor under CAS, counting of full past service and PhD increments in accordance with UGC regulations.