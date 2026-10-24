Naveen gets Tourism, CITCO as 11 UT officers reassigned charges

In a major reshuffle, the UT Administration reassigned charges among 11 officers after the joining of HCS officers Gaurav Kumar and Pradeep Ahlawat, along with DANICS officer Jagatp Kalyani Rajendra.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Hirdaka Rajesh Prasad, HCS officer Gaurav Kumar has been appointed Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation; Director, Rural Development and Panchayats; Secretary, Municipal Corporation; and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

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HCS officer Pradhuman Singh has been appointed Controller-cum-Joint Secretary, Printing and Stationery; Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Collector (Excise); and Secretary, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). He will take over these responsibilities from PCS officer Palika Arora.

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HCS officer Pradeep Ahlawat has been appointed Director Transport-cum-Divisional Manager, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU); Secretary, State Transport Authority; and Joint Secretary, Coordination and Protocol. He will assume these responsibilities from Avikesh Gupta, Nitesh Singla, both PCS officers, and Rajiv Tiwari, DC (Finance and Accounts).

Avikesh Gupta has been assigned the charges of Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Director, Information Technology.

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Himanshu Gupta will now handle the responsibilities of Joint Secretary, Urban Planning and Metro; Joint Secretary, Estate; Joint Secretary, Housing; and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South).

HCS officer Isha Kamboj has been appointed Director, Social Welfare; Managing Director of the Chandigarh Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities Financial and Development Corporation; Managing Director of the Child and Women Development Corporation; and ex officio Secretary of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

She has also been assigned the charges of Joint Secretary, Local Government; Joint Secretary, Museum and Art Gallery; and Joint Secretary, Health.

DANICS officer Naveen has been appointed Director, Museum and Art Gallery; Director, Tourism; Director, Cultural Affairs; and Chief General Manager of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

DANICS officer Khushpreet Kaur has been assigned the responsibilities of General Manager, District Industries Centre; Director, Industries; and Joint Secretary, Industries, Transport, and Excise and Taxation. Her other charges include Assistant Estate Officer-II, Land Acquisition Officer, and Administrator, Market Committee.

Jagatp Kalyani Rajendra has been appointed Director, Agriculture; Agriculture Census Commissioner; and Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Dr Atul Nivruttirao Dhakne has been assigned the charges of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central), Director, AYUSH, and Joint Director (Administration), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He will take over the relevant responsibilities from Khushpreet Kaur.

HCS officer Radhika Singh has been appointed Assistant Estate Officer-III, Registering and Licensing Authority, Joint Secretary, Home (including Prisons); Joint Secretary, Environment and Forests; and Joint Secretary, Technical Education.