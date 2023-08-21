Navjivan Khosla, ex-IAS & stalwart of classical music, passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Navjivan Khosla, a stalwart synonymous with Indian classical music and the Indian National Theatre (INT), breathed his last on August 19 in Panchkula after suffering from long illness, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. He was cremated at Mani majra cremation ground on Sunday.

Khosla, who celebrated his 101st birthday on August 9, was a champion of traditional music. He provided a platform to a number of emerging and established musicians.

The INT, under Khosla’s tenure as its president, engaged in the propagation of classical arts and achieved the distinction of an organisation of excellence. The INT’s Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan gained prominence as an annual event, drawing maestros like Ustad Vilayat Khan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, and Pandit Jasraj.

An ardent disciple of Pandit Krishnarao Shankar Pandit of the Gwalior gharana, Khosla’s commitment extended beyond the stage. Having retired as Financial Commissioner in 1981, the former bureaucrat contributed both financially and strategically to society. His devotion ensured that the INT’s annual events continued unhindered, bolstered by a fund he set up. Despite his pivotal role, Khosla remained grounded, eschewing rituals and ceremonies. Vinita Gupta, a long-standing member of the INT, recalls Khosla’s modesty and love for music.

Atul Khanna, Director of Strawberry Fields High School, affectionately referred to him as “Navly Uncle”. He acknowledged Khosla’s multifaceted persona, describing him as a senior bureaucrat, institution builder, philosopher, guide, and an ardent audience member.

As the city bids farewell to Khosla, his legacy resonates in the harmonious strains of music that will continue to grace the city’s cultural landscape. Khosla’s contributions will remain a testament to his unwavering dedication to the arts and his pivotal role in establishing Chandigarh as a hub of classical music enthusiasts.

#Panchkula