Navratri Fest Day 4: Over 30K pay obeisance at 3 Panchkula shrines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 25

Over 30,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Devi temple in Chandimandir on the fourth day of the Navratri festival today.

Donations of more than Rs 23.55 lakh besides gold and silver jewellery were offered by devotees at the three shrines.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations of more than

Rs 19.23 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 3.46 lakh at the Kalka temple and more than Rs 86,000 at the Chandimandir temple.

Besides cash, devotees offered 41 silver items at the Mansa Devi temple, a gold and 43 silver jewellery items at the Kali Mata temple and 13 silver articles at the Chandi Devi temple as donations, he added.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine.