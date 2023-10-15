Navratri festival brings hope to city retailers

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, October 14

This year, October 15 will mark the first day of Shardiya Navratri and the onset of fairs and festivals in the country. And just like all other places, the City Beautiful is all geared up for the celebrations. Despite inflation and climate change, retailers in the city feel they have nothing to lose this festive season.

Gold rush Navratri is also the time when people are enthusiastic about buying gold and jewellery. The market in Sector 22-D is regularly witnessing decent footfall as it has been decorated well to attract customers.

A few of the famous markets in the city are located in Sectors 17, 19, 20 and 22, where consumers from all kinds of socio-economic backgrounds shop, bargain, eat and struggle with parking woes, adding to the meaning of festivities.

On being asked about the footfall trend in comparison to the previous year, almost every shopkeeper, wholesaler and retailer responded positively, claiming an increase in the sales despite a rise in the prices of goods and services.

The owner of a handloom store in Sector 20 said, “With October becoming warmer every passing year, woollen items such as blankets have become short-duration products but the sale hasn’t been impacted much. Instead of being sold within 30 days, it takes over 60 days now for the entire stock to be sold off. “Therefore, the cost of keeping products has increased but the response towards handloom is good, rather better.”

But this might not be the reality for vendors and daily wage earners. A man in his early 60s, Thakur, selling pots and idols in front of a temple here, said with the rising prices, the cost of products had increased, preventing customers from buying these. “They would rather buy from a store at double the price but not support us. A pot which used to cost Rs 25, now costs Rs 35, and we sell it for Rs 40, but the consumer won’t buy it, saying it’s expensive,” he added.

Arvind Jain, president of Jewellers’ Market here, said, “The profit margin in the sale of gold jewellery might be less but due to high market competition, its circulation has increased.” He added, “The sale of goods has not been negatively impacted. We have only seen progress in the context of consumers willing to buy.”