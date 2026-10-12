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Home / Chandigarh / Navratri offerings cross Rs 61 lakh at three temples in two days

Navratri offerings cross Rs 61 lakh at three temples in two days

Donations jump by Rs 11.54 lakh on Day 2 despite 13,200 fewer devotees; Mansa Devi Temple alone receives Rs 53.16 lakh

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:20 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Devotees pay obeisance on the second day of the Navratri festival at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Offerings worth Rs 36.64 lakh were received at three temples in Panchkula district on the second day of the Ashwin Navratri fair on Monday, taking the cumulative donations to Rs 61.74 lakh in two days.

The three temples received donations worth Rs 36,64,548 on Monday, against Rs 25,10,085 on the opening day on Sunday, an increase of Rs 11.54 lakh.

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The rise in offerings came despite a decline in footfall across the three shrines. A total of 49,000 devotees visited the temples on Monday, against 62,200 on Sunday, a drop of 13,200.

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The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple accounted for the bulk of the offerings, receiving Rs 32,73,623 on Monday, compared with Rs 20,43,374 on Sunday. Its cumulative donations over the first two days stood at Rs 53,16,997.

The Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka received Rs 3,68,525 on Monday, taking its two-day total to Rs 6,06,766, while the Chandi Mata Temple received Rs 22,400, against Rs 2,28,470 on the opening day. Its cumulative donations stood at Rs 2,50,870.

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Footfall at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple fell from 47,000 on Sunday to 39,000 on Monday. At the Kali Mata Temple, the number of devotees declined from 12,000 to 8,000, while the Chandi Mata Temple recorded 2,000 visitors on Monday against 3,200 on Sunday.

Apart from cash donations, devotees offered two gold items and 38 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on Monday. Three silver items were donated at the Kali Mata Temple. On Sunday, four silver items were received at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma provided the donation figures for the three temples.

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