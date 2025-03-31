Navratri: Security up at Mansa Devi

The Panchkula police have implemented comprehensive security measures at Mansa Devi and other religious sites during Navratri from March 30 to April 7. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik visited Mansa Devi Temple today to review the arrangements and issued directives to officers overseeing security.

Under the leadership of five ACPs, 837 police personnel have been deployed at Mansa Devi and other key religious sites to ensure the safety of devotees, prevent stampedes and monitor anti-social elements.

To enhance security at the Mansa Devi fair, 12 checkpoints with barricades have been established for round-the-clock vehicle and suspect monitoring. Additionally, five patrolling teams will be deployed to deter criminal activities, manage traffic and uphold law and order.

Security personnel at watchtowers will use binoculars for surveillance, while CCTV cameras and body cameras will monitor the premises. An anti-sabotage team has also been deployed.

DCP Kaushik emphasised that all in-charge officers must remain on duty and personally monitor suspicious activities. Any negligence will lead to disciplinary action. She also ordered strict action against those consuming alcohol inside the temple premises. The DCP assured that she would personally oversee the security arrangements and that measures had been implemented to prevent traffic congestion.

Extending her best wishes to devotees, DCP Kaushik urged visitors to remain vigilant and immediately report unattended objects or suspicious activities to the police. Parents were advised to keep a close watch on their children during the fair.

Apart from Mansa Devi Temple, heavy police deployment will be in place at other religious sites, including Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, Mata Sharda Temple in Raipur Rani, Mata Samlotha Temple in Morni and Chandi Mata Temple in Panchkula.