Nayagaon BJP demands FIR against Punjab power utility for negligence

Senior BJP leader Vineet Joshi, along with Nayagaon BJP Circle president and councillor Bhupinder Bhuppi, on Tuesday demanded an FIR against PSPCL for negligence in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl by electrocution. The leaders also demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

Advertisement

Joshi visited the spot where eight-year-old Mansi lost her life after coming in contact with a live electricity wire in Baba Balak Nath Colony in Nayagaon. Three other children of the family narrowly escaped the tragedy.

Advertisement

Interacting with residents, Joshi said the tragedy was a clear case of negligence by PSPCL. He said PSPCL charges households for electricity supply and therefore has a responsibility to ensure that electricity reaches consumers through insulated, secured and well-maintained infrastructure.

Advertisement

Joshi said the exposed, hanging wires of a direct transformer connection in the locality demonstrated that the PSPCL Junior Engineer, SDO, XEN and SE concerned failed to discharge their duties responsibly.

He demanded that the Mohali police immediately register a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence of duty against officials found responsible, and conduct an investigation without shielding anyone.

Advertisement

The Nayagaon police has initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS, which deals with unnatural death only. “A humble migrant family lost its daughter because basic safety standards were ignored,” Joshi said.

Joshi demanded financial compensation for Mansi’s family and a government job for an eligible family member. He also demanded a safety audit of Nayagaon, removal of exposed and illegal electrical connections, repair and maintenance of poles and wires and fixing of accountability among officers responsible for the lapses. Other BJP leaders criticised PSPCL officials’ “shameless functioning” in wake of the incident.