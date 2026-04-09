Nayagaon council president, 4 BJP councillors join SAD

Nayagaon Municipal Council President Balwinder Kaur and four BJP councillors joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.

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The four BJP councillors include Amandeep Kaur, Vinod Bindoliya, Vishal Passi and Sunehri Devi.

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Badal also pitched Kharar SAD in-charge Ravinder Singh Khera as the party’s candidate for the Kharar assembly seat in the upcoming elections, urging the constituents to elect Khera as Kharar MLA.

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Besides the BJP councillors, other senior leaders who joined the party on Thursday included senior leader Gurdhyan Singh, the husband of Council President Balwinder Kaur, as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder member Jaspreet Singh Sandhu and Congress councillor Rinku. Members of seven panchayats also joined the SAD on the occasion.

The Kharar SAD in-charge welcomed Gurdhyan Singh back into the party fold.

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With this one move, the entire top leadership in the area has been won over. Khera said, “The BJP leaders took a decision to join the SAD as the party alone has done development of Nayagaon when in power”.

Badal, while appointing Gurdhyan Singh as a member of the party’s general council, also elevated party leader Hardeep Singh Khizrabad as a member of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the SAD.

Listing the demands of the people of Nayagaon, Gurdhyan Singh said the area needed a modern sewerage system, besides access to canal water. He also urged that commercial maps of buildings in the council be approved.

Senior leader N K Sharma and Parminder Singh Sohana also spoke on the occasion.