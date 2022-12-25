Nayagaon MC president's son booked for celebratory fire

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 24

A youth has been booked for firing into the air during a function at Nayagaon.

The suspect, Parminder Singh, alias Mithu, son of Nayagaon MC president Balwinder Kaur and SAD leader Gurdhian Singh Mand, is a resident of Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon.

He, along with a few other youths, is seen dancing to the music played by a DJ and indulging in a celebratory fire during the function. A video of the incident went viral after which the police took action against him. Cops said the video was a few days old.

A case under Sections 25 (9) and 27 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered at the Nayagaon police station.

The police are trying to identify the other persons dancing with the gunman in the video.

Kulwant Singh, SHO, Nayagaon police station, said, “We are searching for him. Once he is arrested, the time, date and place of incident will be confirmed.”

The police are also investigating whether the pistol used for firing is a licensed weapon or not.