Nayagaon resident acquitted in Rs 3-L cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, Riffi Bhatti, acquitted Gori Shankar Chowdhary, a resident of Janta Colony, Nayagaon, Mohali, in a Rs 3-lakh cheque bounce case.

The order was pronounced by the court while deciding the complaint filed by Vijay Lakshmi of Nayagaon. The complainant has submitted before the court that the accused took an amount of Rs 3 lakh on various occasions in order to get an FIR registered against her brother and sister-in-law (bhabhi) in a dispute over property. In the complaint, she claimed that she made representations to the SSP, Mohali, regarding the dispute. An inquiry regarding her complaint was marked to then DSP, Mohali. Vijay Lakshmi claimed that she told the DSP regarding the money, which the accused took from her to get back the possession of the house from her brother and sister-in-law.

She claimed that the DSP made a phone call to the accused and he appeared in his office. He issued a cheque, which was dishonoured with remarks “Payment Stopped by Drawer”.

HPS Rahi, counsel for accused Gori Shankar Chowdhary, argued that the accused neither received any money from the complainant nor from her deceased father. The cheque was obtained on basis of a false complaint to the DSP.

He further claimed that the cheque was obtained by putting undue pressure from the DSP against whom complaints were made on the very next day and the bank was also requested to stop payment against the cheque.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court observed that registering an FIR for any unlawful activity or injustice was the duty of the police authorities and giving money for the purpose of getting registered an FIR or for getting work done from the higher authorities could not be said to be a consideration for lawful purpose. Further, mere signing the cheque was not sufficient to conclude the commission of offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court said the accused had specifically pleaded that the cheque was forcibly taken from him in the police station, Mohali, and he also took immediate action by moving complaints to the police authorities as well as by approaching the High Court.

“If a cheque is issued for a consideration, which was not lawful, no offence under Section 138 of the NI Act is made out. In other words, the cheque, if issued for a consideration which is unlawful, is not legally enforceable debt or liability. From the facts of the complaint, it can be seen that the debt or liability is alleged to be arisen out of an agreement that was not in accordance with law,” said the court in the order.