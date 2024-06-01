Nayagaon resident seeking currency exchange duped of Rs 5 lakh by two

Chandigarh, May 31
Two persons, including a woman, have conned a Nayagaon resident out of Rs 5 lakh.
Dilip Kumar Biswas reported that Ram Chander, accompanied by a woman, deceived him on the pretext of providing US dollars at low exchange rates.
According to the complainant, Ram Chander had promised to exchange dollars for Indian currency, and Biswas agreed to the deal. The police stated that the suspects asked the complainant to meet at Sector 41. Upon meeting, Biswas handed over the cash to the accused, who, in turn, gave him a bundle purportedly containing dollars.
Trusting the suspects, the complainant didn’t thoroughly check the bundle and left, only to later discover that it contained just 20 currency notes on the top layer and the rest paper. The incident was reported to the police and a case registered at the Sector 39 police station. An investigation has been initiated.
