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Home / Chandigarh / NCB raids multiple locations in Muktsar, Gidderbaha; seizes Mercedes, detains 1

NCB raids multiple locations in Muktsar, Gidderbaha; seizes Mercedes, detains 1

Searches conducted in connection with Chandigarh NDPS case involving recovery of 15 gm of narcotics from courier parcel; dog squad accompanies team

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 05:20 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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NCB vehicle and police personnel outside a house in Fattanwala Enclave in Muktsar town on Saturday night.
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), accompanied by a dog squad, conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Muktsar and Gidderbaha late on Saturday night in connection with an NDPS Act case registered in Chandigarh.

The team seized a Mercedes car from a house in Fattanwala Enclave in Muktsar and detained a person from Gidderbaha.

According to information, the raids were linked to an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Chandigarh on November 12. The case relates to the recovery of 15 gm of narcotics from a courier parcel.

During questioning, the person who had booked the parcel allegedly named a youth from Muktsar, claiming that the consignment belonged to him.

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Acting on the information, the NCB team searched a house in Fattanwala Enclave for nearly two hours on Saturday night. The officials examined documents and other material before seizing a Mercedes parked outside the house. However, the youth was not present at his house at the time of the raid.

The local police were also called to the spot. An eyewitness said the dog squad indicated something inside the car’s bonnet, but nothing was recovered.

The team later searched another house on Maur Road after tracing a mobile phone number. Simultaneously, raids were conducted in Gidderbaha town, where a person was detained from Ward 19.

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The NCB officials did not share details of the operation.

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana confirmed the raids on Sunday, saying, “The NCB team had come in connection with a case involving the recovery of 15 gm of narcotics and registered in Chandigarh on November 12. It has seized a car in Muktsar and detained one person from Gidderbaha.”

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