NCC cadets spread awareness on cleanliness at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh, August 21
As part of the nationwide “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) organised a cleanliness programme at Sukhna Lake here today.
Around 1,000 NCC cadets took part in a rally to spread awareness and convey the message of maintaining a clean and pristine environment.
MP Kirron Kher was the chief guest on the occasion. She appreciated the vital role played by the NCC cadets in pollution control and nature conversation. She also emphasised the need for saving the environment through more such motivational campaigns.
The “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” is a campaign to clean up sea shores, beaches and water bodies and remove or recycle plastic items and other waste material.
