Home / Chandigarh / NCC cadets who scaled Mt Everest felicitated

NCC cadets who scaled Mt Everest felicitated

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:27 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
The Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate felicitated three NCC cadets and a girl cadet instructor (GCI) for successfully scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, at a ceremony held here.

Girl Cadet Instructor Anamika Chaudhary of No.2 Punjab R&V Squadron, Bathinda; Under Officer Padma Namgail of No. 2 Chandigarh NCC Battalion; and Cadet Kritika Sharma of No.1 Himachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Solan, were commended for their feat, showcasing courage, endurance and determination.

Maj Gen JS Cheema, Additional Director General NCC, presented mementoes, certificates and cash awards to the mountaineers. He said their achievement was a testament to their grit and serves as an inspiration for NCC cadets and the youth.

Had received training

at Uttarkashi

The team’s journey to conquer Mt Everest began with rigorous training, including a pre-Everest expedition to Mt Abi Gamin; basic mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi; and Mt Everest Labuche Expedition in Nepal.

