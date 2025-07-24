DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / NDRF team conducts mock drill in Ropar

NDRF team conducts mock drill in Ropar

The team is in Ropar to familiarise itself with the flood plains of Punjab
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:07 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NDRF personnel (Representative image)
Advertisement

A team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) today carried out mock drill to carry out rescue operations in case of floods in Sutlej River in Ropar district. The team involved administrative authorities in Nangal sub division and local population in the mock drill.

Advertisement

The team is in Ropar to familiarise itself with the flood plains of Punjab.

Deputy commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said the team that was putting up in Nangal town of Ropar district is here for five days. "During the period ranging from July 21st to 25 the team would familiarise itself with the flood plains of Punjab. The team also be conducted a mock drill in Nangal today. It would be carrying out community awareness programs for general public and school children to tackle any kind of disaster situation," he said.

Advertisement

Ropar district has flood plains of river Sutlej and its tributaries. Though the river Sutlej has been tamed at Bhakra Dam and Nangal Dam, its tributaries in Ropar district including the Swan river and Sirsa river still cause floods in monsoons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts