NDRF team conducts mock drill in Ropar

A team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) today carried out mock drill to carry out rescue operations in case of floods in Sutlej River in Ropar district. The team involved administrative authorities in Nangal sub division and local population in the mock drill.

The team is in Ropar to familiarise itself with the flood plains of Punjab.

Deputy commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said the team that was putting up in Nangal town of Ropar district is here for five days. "During the period ranging from July 21st to 25 the team would familiarise itself with the flood plains of Punjab. The team also be conducted a mock drill in Nangal today. It would be carrying out community awareness programs for general public and school children to tackle any kind of disaster situation," he said.

Ropar district has flood plains of river Sutlej and its tributaries. Though the river Sutlej has been tamed at Bhakra Dam and Nangal Dam, its tributaries in Ropar district including the Swan river and Sirsa river still cause floods in monsoons.