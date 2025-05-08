DT
PT
Near complete blackout observed in UT

Near complete blackout observed in UT

A near complete blackout was observed in the city as part of the emergency preparedness drill from 7.30 pm to 7.40 pm on Wednesday. Most of the motorists stopped their vehicles and turned off the headlights as air-raid warning siren...
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM May 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Blackout at famous tourist spot Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
A near complete blackout was observed in the city as part of the emergency preparedness drill from 7.30 pm to 7.40 pm on Wednesday. Most of the motorists stopped their vehicles and turned off the headlights as air-raid warning siren was sounded at 7:30 pm. However, the siren was not loud enough and was hardly audible in Sectors 61 (bordering Mohali), 34, 16 and others. According to reports, streetlights remained on in the Chandigarh Housing Board flats in Sector 51. A few residents in Ramdarbar and Modern Housing Complex failed to switch off lights in their houses.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

