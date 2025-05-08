Near complete blackout observed in UT

A near complete blackout was observed in the city as part of the emergency preparedness drill from 7.30 pm to 7.40 pm on Wednesday. Most of the motorists stopped their vehicles and turned off the headlights as air-raid warning siren was sounded at 7:30 pm. However, the siren was not loud enough and was hardly audible in Sectors 61 (bordering Mohali), 34, 16 and others. According to reports, streetlights remained on in the Chandigarh Housing Board flats in Sector 51. A few residents in Ramdarbar and Modern Housing Complex failed to switch off lights in their houses.