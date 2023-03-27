Nearly 1 lakh pay obeisance at 3 shrines in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 26
Nearly one lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Devi temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir on the fifth Navratra. Donations of around Rs 27 lakh were offered by devotees.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of more than Rs 22.32 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 4.51 lakh at the Kalka temple and about Rs 12,350 at Chandi Mata temple.
Devotees also offered one gold and 89 silver items at Mata Mansa Devi temple and 4 gold and 41 silver items at Kali Mata temple.
