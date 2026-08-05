Nearly 2.1 lakh voters dropped from Chandigarh draft electoral roll, claims MP Tewari

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that nearly 2.1 lakh voters have been removed from the city’s draft electoral roll compared with the electorate recorded during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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Sharing a ward-wise chart of the Election Commission, Tewari said the number of electors in Chandigarh had declined from 6,59,805 during the 2024 General Election to 4,50,282 in the draft electoral roll prepared as on August 2, 2026.

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According to the chart shared by him, 2,09,523 voters have been deleted, reflecting an overall reduction of 31.76 per cent. The average deletion across Chandigarh’s 35 municipal wards stands at 33.72 per cent.

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Describing the figures as “very worrying”, Tewari said the extent of deletions in several wards was particularly concerning. As per the chart, Ward 6 recorded the highest deletion rate at 52.76 per cent, followed by Ward 24 (46.08 per cent), Ward 30 (45.48 per cent), Ward 12 (42.93 per cent), Ward 18 (42.89 per cent), Ward 33 (42.78 per cent), Ward 2 (42.26 per cent), Ward 8 (41.48 per cent) and Ward 20 (40.61 per cent).

Several other wards also recorded deletions ranging between 30 per cent and 40 per cent, the chart indicated.

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The Election Commission chart also includes an ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) list comprising 66,145 electors identified during the revision exercise.

Tewari, who won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in June 2024, questioned the sharp decline in the electorate and raised concerns over the impact of such large-scale deletions ahead of future elections.

The draft electoral roll is currently subject to the prescribed claims and objections process before the publication of the final electoral roll.