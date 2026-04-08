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Home / Chandigarh / Need-based changes issue raised with Kataria

Need-based changes issue raised with Kataria

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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The Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh has demanded that they be allowed need-based changes in the houses of Chandigarh Housing Board. Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, said that a delegation of FOSWAC met the Administrator today and raised the issue.

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He said that primarily the Chandigarh Housing Board constructed more than 64,000 dwelling units for the middle-class income residents. They made need-based changes over a period of time to accommodate their families. But the CHB has been issuing notices and threatening cancellations for two decades, for which voice had been raised at various forums to provide relief to the allottees.

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The CHB has categorised the changes in 28 categories in the annexure and asking the allottees to apply for regularisation through a cumbersome process of getting certificates from engineers/architects after paying a hefty fee. It is just harassment leading to corruption for the 64,000 allottees.

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He suggested that the CHB be directed to issue a simple letter of relief that the need-based changes already made till now and those which fall in the list of exemptions had been accepted. However, if any change is to be made from now onward, an approval should be taken as per procedure.

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