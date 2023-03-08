Need for awareness on Jan Aushadhi: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 7

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said Jan Aushadhi Kendras in various parts of the state were proving to be boon for common people as quality and cheaper medicines were available at these centres.

He was speaking at a state-level event to mark the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi project, at the District Hospital today.

Addressing a gathering of doctors, operators of kendras and beneficiaries, the minister said medicines available at these centres were 50 to 90 per cent cheap. He added that over 1,700 high-quality medicines and 280 surgical and other products were available at these kendras. The minister said though these centres were functional for long time, people were unaware of these.

Dr Balbir Singh also distributed awards to Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators and other beneficiaries. Jan Aushadhi Sarvshrestha Award, Jan Aushadhi Jyoti Award, Jan Aushadhi Mitra Award and Jan Aushadhi Performer Award were presented to Rajesh Gupta, Surjeet Kumari, Dr Hardev and Harpreet Singh, respectively.

The day was also celebrated at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research.