'Need to conserve patient's own blood'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Transfusion Medicine plays a vital role in modern healthcare delivery system. A CME was held at the GMCH-32, here, in collaboration with International Society of Blood Transfusion, Amsterdam, today. The theme of the CME was “Patient blood management - A paradigm shift towards evidence-based transfusion”. Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH-32, inaugurated the CME.

Distinguished faculty from the region, including Prof RK Chaudhary from the SGPGI, Lucknow, Prof RR Sharma and Prof Kajal Jain from the PGI Chandigarh, Prof Gita Negi from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and other institutions deliberated upon the concept of patient blood management.

Prof Ravneet Kaur, Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH-32, also emphasised the need for conserving patient’s own blood, which prevents the risk of transfusion reactions and improves patient’s outcome. Over 120 delegates from Punjab, Haryana, HP, Chandigarh and J&K participated in the CME.