Need to invest in training nurses, says minister

Mohali, May 12
International Nurses Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) here today.
Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledged the contribution of nursing in healthcare and emphasised the need to invest in the training of nurses. The minister also assured to address all grievances of nurses.
Dr Bhavneet Bharti, Director-Principal, AIMS, highlighted that nurses were the backbone of healthcare and appreciated their selfless dedication and empathy towards patients.
Nursing Superintendent Jaswinder Kaur discussed the theme for this year — Our Nurses, Our future. A role play depicting the founder of modern nursing — Florence Nightingale — was enacted.
