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Home / Chandigarh / Need to invest more in emerging technologies: Manish Tewari at ISB-Mohali

Need to invest more in emerging technologies: Manish Tewari at ISB-Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has called for a multi-party consensus on India’s economic trajectory, saying the country needs a moment akin to the 1991 economic reforms to navigate a rapidly changing global order.

Addressing students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Leadership Summit 2026 at the Mohali campus, Manish Tewari, the keynote speaker, spoke about shifting geopolitical equations, technological transformation and the strategic uncertainties confronting the world.

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He said the world had changed “spectacularly” between 2019 and 2026, which prompted him to write his latest book, ‘A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian’s Perspective on Global Power Dynamics’.

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Manish Tewari stated India had not yet found its footing in technologies associated with the fourth industrial revolution, arguing that the challenge was not a lack of talent or capacity but insufficient capital investment. Referring to the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US and China, he said India needed to increase its investment in emerging technologies if it aspired to become a major global power.

He also stressed the need for political consensus on India’s economic development. Tewari said the 1991 reforms were supported by a multi-party consensus that, according to him, continued across successive governments and helped unlock the “animal spirits” of the Indian economy.

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“Without it, in these polarised times, the grand project of taking India to the next level of development will remain not only a challenge but a mirage,” he said.

Tewari urged students and young Indians to contribute to building consensus on principles for India’s next phase of economic development. He said the push for such a consensus would not come only from the political leadership but also from young Indians.

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