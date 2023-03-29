Need to modernise police on scientific lines: Punjab CM

Mohali, March 28
Underlining the need for modernisation of the police force on scientific lines, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said it was the need of the hour to facilitate people by redressing their complaints at their doorsteps through online service.
Addressing the gathering after launching a chatbot number 9517795178 for reporting missing, found and abused children and inaugurating a stakeholder workshop on “Working together for rights of women & children’, at the Indian School of Business here, the CM said the Punjab Police had a glorious legacy of serving the country by making countless sacrifices.
Describing the chatbot initiative as a new dawn for reforming the police system, he said a developing country like India needed ultra-modern tools such as Whatsapp chatbot and other online modules to resolve public issues quickly.
