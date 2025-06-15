NEET 2025: 2 students of Sri Chaitanya Institute in top 100 AIR from Chandigarh zone

Two students of Sri Chaitanya Institute have secured positions in the top 100 All India Ranks (AIRs) in NEET 2025 and seven of its students are placed in the top 1000 AIRs. Over 22 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2025.

Leading the charge is Mohammad Sameer, two-year regular classroom student, who secured AIR 33, emerging as the Patiala district topper. Close behind is Raghav Goyal, two-year regular classroom student, who achieved AIR 87, securing the title of Fazilka district topper. Adding to the Institute’s pride is Divya, who secured AIR 158 and an exceptional AIR 5 (category Rank). Divya, Chandigarh student of Sri Chaitanya since Class VII, has also qualified the prestigious INBO (Indian National Biology Olympiad), showcasing her academic depth and commitment.

These achievements reflect the relentless hard work of the students, the unwavering support of their families, and the exceptional guidance provided by the faculty at Sri Chaitanya Institute.

“I am immensely grateful to Sri Chaitanya Institute for their continuous support, structured curriculum, and dedicated faculty who guided me at every step. The guidance by my teachers at each step helped me get this rank. Thanks for this result,” said Mohammad Sameer.

Raghav Goyal added, “Sri Chaitanya’s comprehensive study material and the mentorship of teachers kept me motivated throughout my preparation. The systematic approach and constant encouragement helped me achieve this milestone.”

Divya shared, “Sri Chaitanya has been like a second home to me since Class VII. The personal attention, rigorous training, and constant motivation I received here helped me grow not just academically but as a person. Qualifying INBO and securing this rank in NEET has been possible because of my teachers’ and parents’ support.”

Pankaj Ujjawal, medical head of Sri Chaitanya, Chandigarh zone, expressed his happiness and said, “We are proud of the exceptional results of our students in NEET 2025. These ranks are a testimony to our institute’s commitment to providing the best academic support, personalised mentorship, and the right environment for success.”