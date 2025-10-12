DT
Home / Chandigarh / Neetu logs win in badminton

Neetu logs win in badminton

First Women’s Badminton Meet for Non-Professionals gets underway

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
A player in action during the Women’s Badminton Meet for Non-Professionals at the Sector 38 Sports Complex in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Neetu Arora defeated Poonam Olla 15-6 and Geeta ousted Neelam 15-5 on the opening day of the first Women’s Badminton Meet for Non-Professionals, organised jointly by the Chandigarh Badminton Association and the UT Sports Department.

Mamta also marched into the next round by defeating Praveen Kumari 15-7, and Mukta Jangra ousted Neelam 15-3. Ekta got the better of Pinkee 15-6, Ruchi Kapoor against Shiny Kamal with a 15-2 verdict and Sakshi Gupta defeated Priyanka 15-11 in a closely contested match. Priyanka Goyal moved into the quarterfinals by defeating Kanchan 15-4 and Anuradha Thakur posted a 15-10 win over Shania Dhiman.

Alka Mittal triumphed over Rupinder Kaur 15-11, Sonia Khillan defeated Shivlesh Kumari 15-13 and Harminder Kaur outplayed Aashish Nagpal 15-10. Garima Arora logged a 15-10 win over Anu Rani and Harjeet Kaur routed Sunita 15-6. Aeshna Kapoor earned a one-sided 15-4 victory over Sunita Pawar, and Sweta defeated Archana 15-10.

