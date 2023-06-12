Neevan walks away with tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Neevan Ranwan outplayed Kayaan Arora (6-2) to win the boys’ U-10 title on the concluding day of the Modern Open Tennis Tournament.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Arora defeated Manav Partap (4-3(5), while Ranwan defeated Parth Verma (4-0).

Khushdeep won the combined U-12 title by defeating Avni Uttam (6-0). In the semis, Uttam defeated Sampritt Insan (4-1) and Khushdeep ousted Nikunj Arora (4-0).

In the boys’ U-16 final, Parteek defeated Bhavesh (6-3). In the semis, Bhavesh defeated Tamal Krishna (4-0) and Prateek outplayed Digvijay Bareja (4-1). Divyansh Dhupar stunned Bhavesh (6-1) to win the combined U-14 title. In semis, Bhavesh faced a tough resistance from Khushdeep before logging a (4-3(5) win, while Dhupar defeated Tanishq Makhija (4-2).