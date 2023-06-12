Neevan walks away with tennis title

Chandigarh, June 11
Neevan Ranwan outplayed Kayaan Arora (6-2) to win the boys’ U-10 title on the concluding day of the Modern Open Tennis Tournament.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Arora defeated Manav Partap (4-3(5), while Ranwan defeated Parth Verma (4-0).
Khushdeep won the combined U-12 title by defeating Avni Uttam (6-0). In the semis, Uttam defeated Sampritt Insan (4-1) and Khushdeep ousted Nikunj Arora (4-0).
In the boys’ U-16 final, Parteek defeated Bhavesh (6-3). In the semis, Bhavesh defeated Tamal Krishna (4-0) and Prateek outplayed Digvijay Bareja (4-1). Divyansh Dhupar stunned Bhavesh (6-1) to win the combined U-14 title. In semis, Bhavesh faced a tough resistance from Khushdeep before logging a (4-3(5) win, while Dhupar defeated Tanishq Makhija (4-2).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone a...
Wedding bus crash in Australia; 10 dead
The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...
14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman
Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding