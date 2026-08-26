‘Neglected’ PSPCL pole falls on car in Zirakpur, family escapes unhurt

A couple and their two children had a narrow escape in Zirakpur on Monday evening when a dislodged Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) power pole suddenly collapsed onto their moving car, leaving the vehicle badly damaged but everyone inside unhurt.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near the turn to Trishla City from the main road in Zirakpur on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The power pole, which had reportedly remained dislodged and unattended by the PSPCL for months, finally gave way and collapsed with a loud thud, taking road users and residents by surprise.

Advertisement

People gathered at the spot after the incident. Angry residents demanded that the department immediately inspect damaged poles and wires to prevent accidents.

“The PSPCL’s service is horrible. They send inflated power bills on their whims, and the staff at the office is rude. There is no one to hold them accountable here. Now, their crumbling infrastructure has become a safety hazard for residents,” a resident at the spot said. Locals said the pole had been dislodged after a power cable lying on the road became entangled with a truck several months ago, but PSPCL officials allegedly failed to act.

Advertisement

The incident has raised questions over the functioning of the PSPCL. According to area residents, the corporation failed to inspect or repair the pole in time. Resident welfare associations criticised the PSPCL, saying it had learnt no lessons from the August 8 incident in which an eight-year-old girl, Mansi, died of an electric shock after touching loose, low-hanging power wires lying on the ground in Nayagaon, Mohali.

Residents said, every monsoon, people and cattle were at risk of electrocution because of the department’s crumbling infrastructure.