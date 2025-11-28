DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Neha Ahlawat murder case: Chandigarh court sentences taxi driver to life imprisonment

Neha Ahlawat murder case: Chandigarh court sentences taxi driver to life imprisonment

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, on Friday sentenced 35-year-old Monu Kumar to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of 21-year-old MBA student Neha Ahlawat.

Advertisement

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Advertisement

The police had registered a case after her blood-stained body was found on July 30, 2010, in the forest area of Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

In a complaint filed before the police, the father of the woman said that on July 30, 2010, at about 6 pm, his 21-year-old daughter Neha, left their house on a scooter for Sector 15 to attend English speaking classes.

When Neha did not return till 9 pm, he called Neha’s friend and enquired about Neha, but she said that Neha did not come to her house.

Advertisement

Later, another friend came to his house and said that Neha came to her around 7.30 pm and left at about 7.45 pm. Thereafter, they all searched for Neha, but she could not be located.

In the meantime, he received a call from her friend that Neha’s scooter was parked near the Taxi Stand, Sector 38, West, with bloodstains; accordingly, they reached the Karan Taxi Stand and found that on the other side of the road, a half-naked Neha was lying in a pool of blood in the bushes.

She was rushed to PGI where a duty doctor declared her brought dead.

But the police failed to find the culprit for years and closed the investigation in 2020.

The case was solved when the accused was arrested in another murder and rape case of a woman, that took place in 2022 in the same area.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts