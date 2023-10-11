Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 10

After a fire broke out at the PGI, two doctors emerged as saviours for five critically ill patients trapped on Level 5 as the blaze ripped through the building. Dr Rajeev Chauhan from the Anesthesia Department and junior resident Dr Vishal took on a daring rescue mission.

Rescuing patients on ventilators proved to be a daunting challenge. Dr Chauhan recalls, “Ventilator patients require extra care, as they are intubated, and the oxygen supply cannot be cut off. Some patients also require medication for blood pressure. We discovered that five patients could not be evacuated from the male medical HDU ward.”

They sprang into action, shifting from ventilator to ventilator. However, with no adequate space on the crane and patients unable to be moved through the window with stretchers, they devised an ingenious solution. They carefully rolled the patients on the bed sheets they were lying on, connected them with ambu bags to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and smashed a large window to facilitate their evacuation through hydraulic lifts.

Maintaining a constant oxygen supply was a critical task, paramount to ensuring the patients’ survival. Dr Vishal took on this responsibility with unwavering dedication, ensuring that not a moment passed without oxygen for the patients. It took a gruelling 15 minutes to shift each patient on a ventilator to safety.

Dr Vishal, accompanied by his wife, joined the rescue operation without hesitation. Dr Vishal went on to evacuate 14 babies from the CLR ward and four patients from the male medical ward, all of whom depended on life support. His wife, also a doctor, played a crucial role in evacuating 14 individuals from the Hematology Department.

