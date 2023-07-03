Neighbour booked for stalking

Mohali, July 2
The police have booked a resident of Sector 5, Eco City, Mullanpur, Devinderpal Singh Dhaliwal, alias Nawab, for obscenity, stalking, wrongful restraint, rash driving, attempt to commit culpable homicide and under Arms Act.
His neighbour Durlabh Singh reported that the suspect obstructed his way, repeatedly rammed his vehicle and threatened him with a pistol yesterday. In another FIR, Durlabh Singh’s wife complained that Nawab passed lewd comments, indulged in obscenity and stalked her many a time.
Around 7:30 pm on June 29, she and her daughter were about to leave for Chandigarh when the suspect blocked their way and forcibly tried to open the door of their car. When she tried to reverse the car and escape from the spot, the suspect rammed her SUV with his vehicle several times.
She stated that she had a threat to her and family’s life from the suspect.
The police said a case had been registered and they were searching for the suspect and his two vehicles.
The suspect, aged around 40, lives along with his family.
Durlabh said he ran a business in Patiala and had known the suspect for the past around four years. “We do not have any business rivalry, land dispute or any financial dispute with him,” he said.
