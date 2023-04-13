Neighbour stabs man, son at New Indira Colony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

A man and his son were stabbed multiple times with a knife by a neighbour at New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra, following an argument among children over playing in the area here this evening. The suspect has been arrested.

The injured have been identified as Nanhe Ram, 60, and his son Rajesh, 32. Rajesh’s brother Raju alleged their kids along with other children were playing near their house, when they started fighting over some issue. Their parents soon arrived on the scene and tried to pacify them.

In the meantime, suspect Vijay, who works as a safai worker at the PGI, arrived holding a knife and attacked the two. The victims were stabbed multiple times, following which the suspect fled the scene. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, from where they were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station. The suspect was later arrested.